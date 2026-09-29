fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 3 at WIS · 12:30 PM2-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 4 at CAR · 8:20 PM2-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-85Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1

Dan Campbell Reveals Target for Cade Mays’ Return

Cade Mays injury update
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions will not have Cade Mays available for a reunion with his former team Sunday night, but Dan Campbell finally provided some clarity on when Detroit could get its starting center back.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Campbell said Monday that the Lions have been targeting a post-bye return for Mays, who has been sidelined since early in training camp with a broken right wrist.

“That was kind of always the goal was, man, can we get him after the bye,” Campbell said. “He’s doing a good job right now, but I don’t want to put a timetable just yet on him.”

That means Mays will miss Sunday’s game against Carolina and Detroit’s Week 5 matchup with Arizona. The Lions then have their bye on Oct. 18, potentially putting Mays in position to return when Detroit resumes its schedule.

Cade Mays contract Detroit Lions Cade Mays injury Cade Mays injury update

Lions Getting Closer to Mays’ Return

Mays was Detroit’s biggest outside free-agent addition of the offseason, making his injury particularly frustrating after the Lions signed him with the expectation that he would stabilize the middle of their offensive line.

The former Panther suffered a broken right wrist during training camp and opened the regular season on injured reserve. Players placed on IR must miss at least four games, but Campbell’s comments indicate Detroit was never planning to rush Mays back as soon as he becomes eligible.

His eventual return could provide a significant boost for an offensive line that has been forced to adjust without him. Detroit has managed to start 2-1 despite the absence, and Jared Goff has opened the season with one of the best three-game stretches of his career, throwing eight touchdown passes without an interception.

Mays Misses the Carolina Reunion

For now, Mays will have to watch as the Lions travel to face the team he spent his first four NFL seasons with. Detroit also caught another significant break for the matchup when Carolina Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn was ruled out indefinitely with a quad injury.

Campbell isn’t promising Mays will be back immediately after the bye.

But for the first time, Lions fans have a realistic target.

And if Mays continues progressing, Detroit could be getting an important piece of its offensive line back for the heart of its schedule.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy