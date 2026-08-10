Dan Campbell Reveals When He Expects Cade Mays to Return

The Detroit Lions are preparing to be without Cade Mays for quite a while, but Dan Campbell gave fans one important reason for optimism.

Campbell said Mays is expected to miss a “significant” amount of time after suffering a wrist injury during practice. The Lions coach also indicated that he expects Mays to be ready when the stakes are highest.

The playoffs.

Lions Expect Cade Mays Back for Playoff Push

Mays injured his wrist when a defensive lineman chopped down on it during practice, creating another challenge for a Detroit offensive line that was counting on him to help solidify the center position.

Campbell did not offer a specific return date, but his playoff expectation gives Detroit a general timeline.

For the Lions, that means preparing for most, if not all, of the regular season without Mays while leaving the door open for his return during a potential postseason run.

That is a significant loss.

Mays was targeted by Detroit this offseason as part of an effort to strengthen the interior of the offensive line. His absence now forces the Lions to find another answer in front of Jared Goff.

Detroit Has Time to Find an Answer

There is at least some good news here.

Mays’ season is not expected to be over.

If Detroit can navigate the regular season and get healthy at the right time, adding Mays back to the offensive line before or during the playoffs could provide a valuable late-season boost.

Of course, the Lions first have to get there.

For Dan Campbell and his staff, the immediate priority becomes identifying who can handle the center position while Mays works his way back.

Bottom Line

Cade Mays is facing a lengthy recovery from his wrist injury, and the Lions will have to adjust without a player they expected to play an important role up front.

Campbell’s timetable still leaves Detroit with something to circle.

If the Lions are playing postseason football, he expects Mays to be available.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, getting a key offensive lineman back when January arrives could matter quite a bit.