The Detroit Lions have officially settled one of their biggest offensive-line questions ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Wednesday that Cade Mays will start at center, ending speculation about whether Detroit would rotate him with Juice Scruggs.

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During his appearance on the Costa and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell revealed that the Lions are ready to put Mays back into the starting lineup following his recovery from a fractured wrist. And rather than gradually easing him into action through a rotation, Detroit intends to let him handle the position.

Aug 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) looks on during Detroit Lions training camp at Meijer Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Confirms Cade Mays Will Start

According to Jim Costa’s report following Wednesday’s radio appearance, Campbell said the Lions would like to “just rip this Band-Aid off of Cade” and move forward with Mays as their starting center against Green Bay.

The coach also confirmed there will be no planned rotation at center, meaning Scruggs will not regularly split snaps with Mays. That’s a notable development considering Campbell had been weighing a possible rotation earlier in the week.

As we reported Monday, both Mays and safety Brian Branch were expected to make their season debuts against the Packers. At that point, however, Campbell had not committed to how much Mays would play.

What Happens to Juice Scruggs?

Scruggs has performed well while filling in for Mays, creating an interesting decision for Detroit’s coaching staff. But Wednesday’s announcement makes it clear that the Lions intend to return their major offseason acquisition to his original starting role.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Scruggs is headed for a permanent reserve role. As we previously examined, Campbell has discussed the possibility of using Scruggs at guard to keep him involved in the offensive-line rotation.

What the Cade Mays Starting Center Decision Means

Mays signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Detroit during the offseason before suffering his wrist injury in training camp. His return gives the Lions their projected starting center for the first time this season, an important development ahead of a crucial NFC North matchup.

The decision also provides clarity after a week of uncertainty about how Detroit would handle the position. While the team must still complete the necessary roster activation process, Campbell has made his intended starting lineup clear.

Cade Mays is expected to be Detroit’s starting center Sunday against Green Bay, and there is no planned rotation with Juice Scruggs. After weeks of waiting, the Lions are ready to put Mays back in charge of the middle of their offensive line.