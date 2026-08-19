Dan Campbell Reveals Major Change to His Legendary Coffee Habit

Dan Campbell is still attacking his mornings the way Detroit Lions fans would expect, but the head coach has apparently made at least one significant adjustment to his legendary daily routine.

During a recent exclusive interview, Campbell revealed that he continues to work out every morning, but some recent blood work convinced him to make a few changes to his health routine. One of those changes involved something closely associated with the Lions coach over the years: caffeine.

“I still work out every morning,” Campbell said during the interview.

That part hasn’t changed. His coffee intake, however, apparently has.

Campbell Got a Look Under the Hood

Campbell explained that someone within the organization encouraged him to have blood work done to get a better picture of what was happening with his body.

“Our guy Fish told me, ‘Why don’t you take this blood test? They’ll check all your levels, vitamins, hormones and all that stuff,’” Campbell said. “A couple of little things came out of it. I changed a couple of things.”

Campbell didn’t get into the specifics of everything that changed, but he did confirm one adjustment.

“Yes, I did back down on caffeine,” Campbell said.

Considering Campbell’s well-documented relationship with coffee, that sounded like a pretty dramatic lifestyle change.

Then Campbell clarified.

Don’t Worry, Campbell Still Drinks Plenty of Coffee

Apparently, “cutting back” means something slightly different when you’re Dan Campbell.

“It’s not a gallon,” Campbell joked. “It’s half a gallon now. We’re good.”

So much for switching to herbal tea.

Even more remarkable is how late Campbell says he can continue drinking coffee without it interfering with his sleep. When asked how long his caffeine habit stretches into the day, Campbell admitted, “Most of the time, it goes well into the evening.”

For most people, that would be a recipe for staring at the ceiling until 3 a.m. Campbell apparently isn’t most people.

“I’m one of those weird people,” Campbell said. “I can chug a cup of coffee right before I go to bed, and I’m out cold. It doesn’t keep me up.”

That might be the most Dan Campbell answer imaginable.

Bottom Line

Campbell’s morning workouts aren’t going anywhere, and neither is his coffee.

The Lions coach simply appears to be paying a little more attention to what his body is telling him after getting detailed blood work done. That led him to make a few unspecified adjustments and, yes, actually reduce his caffeine consumption.

Of course, Campbell’s idea of cutting back still involves joking about drinking half a gallon of coffee and having no problem downing a cup shortly before bed.

Some habits are harder to break than others.

And with Campbell, apparently caffeine isn’t keeping him awake anyway.