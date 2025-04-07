Dan Campbell Called One of NFL’s Most Overrated Coaches by Fans

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was recently named one of the NFL's most overrated coaches. But with back-to-back winning seasons and a franchise resurgence, is the criticism really justified?

Let’s get one thing straight: Dan Campbell has completely changed the narrative around Detroit Lions football. But despite that — or maybe because of it — he’s still catching heat.

According to a recent piece from Action Network’s Alicia Grimes, Campbell was ranked as the sixth most overrated head coach in the NFL, based on social media metrics. Yep, sixth. That’s not exactly the kind of list you want your head coach on, especially after orchestrating one of the most significant turnarounds in franchise history.

The Top of the Overrated List

So, who beat Campbell in this unflattering popularity contest? Topping the list is Steelers legend Mike Tomlin, followed by Mike Macdonald (Seahawks), Sean Payton (Broncos), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), and Jim Harbaugh (Chargers). It’s a mixed bag of proven vets and fresh faces, and Campbell landing just behind them might surprise many Lions fans.

Why Is Campbell Even on This List?

Let’s not forget the facts: when Campbell took over in 2021, the Lions were a mess. Detroit went 3-13-1 in his first season, but he turned that around with back-to-back winning seasons — going 9-8 in 2022, 12-5 in 2023, and a jaw-dropping 15-2 in 2024. That’s not just improvement. That’s transformation.

Of course, expectations grow with success. The Lions were legitimate Super Bowl contenders last year. And when they got upset by the Commanders — a game where Detroit’s defense was down to duct tape and dreams — the critics came calling.

Is the Criticism Fair?

If we’re being honest, probably not.

Campbell didn’t lose that playoff game alone. The Lions were wrecked with injuries, particularly on defense, and even the best head coaches can’t win if half their starters are in sweatpants on the sideline. Still, when a team falls short of expectations, the head coach usually takes the brunt of the blame.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The good news? Campbell isn’t losing sleep over clicky rankings — and he shouldn’t. With a healthy roster and another strong offseason led by GM Brad Holmes, the Lions are absolutely in the mix again.

And if Campbell can finally get this team over the hump, the only rankings he’ll be interested in are playoff seedings.