Monday, January 20, 2025
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Calls Out Lions’ Performance in Playoff Loss

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened up on Monday following the team's heartbreaking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, expressing the disappointment and frustration that accompanied the defeat. While the Lions had a remarkable 2024 season, finishing with a 15-2 record, Campbell acknowledged that not meeting the team’s own lofty goals was a tough pill to swallow.

“When you have goals and standards for yourself, as a team, and you fail to reach those, it hurts,” Campbell said. His words echoed the sentiment felt by both the team and the fanbase as the Lions had an incredible regular season, but came up short when it mattered most in the postseason.

Campbell recognized the team's success in overcoming adversity throughout the year but also emphasized the sting of failing to perform when they needed it the most. “We had a hell of a season. We overcame a lot of adversity. We got to where we wanted to get to, and then we did not perform,” he said. The loss marked a major setback for the Lions' championship aspirations, but Campbell remains proud of the team's resilience.

Reflecting on the playoff game itself, Campbell pointed out that the Lions had the chance to win, but they didn’t bring their best effort to the table. “I think if we bring our B game we got a chance to win that game. We didn’t bring that,” he admitted, a stark acknowledgment of their underperformance on the big stage.

Despite the tough loss, Campbell’s focus is already on the future, as the Lions look to regroup, refocus, and prepare for another shot at a Super Bowl run next season. The lessons learned from this year’s playoff exit will serve as motivation for what lies ahead. The goal remains clear: keep building on the foundation they've established and aim even higher in 2025.

