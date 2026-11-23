The Detroit Lions just keep winning, and head coach Dan Campbell is starting to see something special developing in his football team. Following Sunday’s 31–21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Campbell made a bold statement about what Detroit is becoming as the season progresses.

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And he didn’t shy away from using the word championship.

The Lions have now won six consecutive games, improving to 8–2 despite losing some of their most important defensive players. Rather than watching his team fall apart, Campbell believes Detroit is actually getting stronger.

During his postgame press conference, Campbell was asked about the defense’s improvement over the past several weeks. His response included one particularly noteworthy observation.

“We lose some critical players to us, but yet we’re still gaining strength,” Campbell said. “That’s the sign of a championship team. The right kind of coaches and the right kind of players. It doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Doesn’t mean it’s always going to be perfect, but man, we are competitive, and we challenge on the perimeter.”

That’s quite a statement from a coach who knows exactly what the expectations are in Detroit.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles after 31-21 win at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Believes Lions Are Becoming a Championship Team

Campbell’s confidence wasn’t simply based on Detroit winning another football game. It was rooted in how his defense has responded to losing key contributors, including All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell and star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

As Campbell explained during his remarks, Detroit’s biggest improvement has come defensively. Even with important players unavailable, he sees a unit that is becoming more physical, communicating better, and finding ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

He also credited the coaching staff and players for finding ways to succeed collectively rather than relying on one or two stars. The defense has developed into a group that understands how to complement the pass rush with coverage while remaining competitive against the run.

That was evident again Sunday.

According to the Lions’ official game recap, Detroit recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss while limiting Tampa Bay to 274 total yards. The Buccaneers managed 21 points, but Detroit’s defensive front repeatedly made important plays without Hutchinson.

For Campbell, that kind of response speaks volumes about the team’s mentality.

Lions Defense Continues to Improve Despite Major Injuries

Detroit’s defensive turnaround has been one of the biggest developments of its winning streak. After struggling earlier in the season, the Lions have now held six consecutive opponents to 21 points or fewer, according to the Lions’ 2026 schedule and results.

That’s especially impressive considering the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson and the continued absence of Jack Campbell.

Instead of making excuses, Detroit has received contributions from players throughout the defensive front. Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, and others have helped keep the defense productive during a difficult stretch.

Campbell specifically praised the collective effort of those players, emphasizing that respect comes from producing on the field rather than talking about what a team can accomplish. He believes the group’s versatility has allowed different players to affect games in different ways.

And the improvement has created additional opportunities for Detroit’s offense.

When the defense consistently gets stops, Jared Goff and company don’t have to rely on winning shootouts every week. The Lions can adjust their offensive approach based on the opponent, something Campbell believes makes them more dangerous.

It’s a significant development for a team that has already demonstrated it can win games in several different ways.

Detroit Lions Face Another Major Test on Thanksgiving

Of course, becoming a championship-caliber team in November doesn’t guarantee anything when January arrives. The Lions learned that lesson the hard way following their 15–2 regular season in 2024, when their Super Bowl hopes ended in a divisional-round loss to Washington.

But Campbell clearly likes the direction his team is heading.

Detroit’s recent injury challenges have forced the organization to rely on its depth, and the results have been encouraging. Rather than allowing the absence of star players to become an excuse, the Lions have continued finding ways to win.

Now comes another major challenge.

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in a showdown between two 8–2 teams battling for positioning in the NFC North. With only a few days to prepare, Campbell knows there won’t be much time to celebrate Sunday’s victory.

Still, his postgame comments make one thing abundantly clear.

Dan Campbell isn’t simply pleased that the Lions have won six straight games. He believes Detroit is displaying the characteristics of a team capable of competing for a championship.

And with the way this defense is playing, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to argue with him.