Dan Campbell Reveals Why One Overlooked Lion May Be Impossible to Cut

Chris Smith recorded one tackle during the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus gave him a 47.3 grade. Anyone scanning the box score could have missed him entirely.

Dan Campbell did not.

When Campbell reviewed the film, the Lions coach found the kind of play that can keep a bubble player employed. Smith recognized a defensive substitution problem, adjusted the front without waiting for instructions and accepted an assignment that asked him to battle three offensive linemen.

That one snap may have strengthened Smith’s case more than a sack ever could.

Dan Campbell Loves What Chris Smith Brings

Campbell’s evaluation of Smith was direct.

“He just does everything right,” Campbell said during his detailed assessment of the Lions defensive tackle.

That is serious praise from a coach who values reliability as much as raw talent. Campbell pointed toward Smith’s discipline, football intelligence, offseason work and ability to correct mistakes.

Detroit has more gifted defensive linemen. Smith is not going to challenge Alim McNeill or Tyleik Williams for a featured role. What he offers is trust, and trust becomes valuable when coaches begin making decisions at the bottom of a 53-man roster.

One Smart Adjustment Caught Campbell’s Attention

The defining moment arrived during the second quarter in Cincinnati.

Smith entered the game and noticed another defensive tackle had not joined him. Detroit had only 10 players on the field, leaving its defensive front vulnerable near the goal line.

Instead of remaining at the one-technique position, Smith shifted directly over the center to balance the formation. He understood he would have to occupy the center and both guards.

“He takes three guys on,” Campbell said.

The play did not produce a highlight. Smith did not shoot through the line or celebrate in the backfield. He diagnosed a problem, limited the damage and gave his teammates a chance to survive the snap.

Coaches notice that stuff. More importantly, they remember it when the roster reaches the chopping block.

Smith’s Job Is Built on Sacrifice

Smith’s role is among the least glamorous in football. A nose tackle is frequently asked to absorb double-teams, clog running lanes and keep linebackers clean.

“It’s a nasty job and it’s not for everybody,” Campbell said.

Smith appears comfortable living in that world. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound defensive tackle does not need touches, targets or carefully designed opportunities. His value comes from doing work that allows Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Detroit’s other linebackers to play faster.

There is no fantasy-football category for occupying three blockers. There should probably be a roster spot for someone willing and able to do it.

The Lions’ Defensive Line Decision Just Got Harder

Smith entered camp facing a difficult numbers game. Detroit has established interior linemen and younger developmental options competing for limited space.

Our latest Lions 53-man roster projection left Smith outside the final group, with Skyler Gill-Howard receiving the last projected interior defensive-line position. Campbell’s comments provide a strong reason to reconsider that call.

Roster projections often favor upside. Coaches must also consider what happens when an injury forces the sixth defensive lineman into an important October game. Can he recognize an alignment problem? Will he carry out an unpleasant assignment? Can the staff trust him without simplifying the defense?

Smith continues answering those questions in his favor.

Detroit Has Kept Finding Ways to Bring Him Back

Smith joined Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after playing at Harvard and Notre Dame. The Lions have waived him, returned him to the practice squad and signed him back multiple times.

That history is not evidence Detroit views him as disposable. It shows the organization keeps finding reasons to retain him.

Smith earned a place on the opening roster in 2025 and returned on a reserve/future contract for 2026. He knows the scheme, understands the organizational expectations and plays a position where dependable depth matters across a 17-game season.

The NFL’s accelerated 2026 roster cutdown deadline will force Detroit to make its final decisions quickly. Smith may have supplied his best argument at exactly the right time.

Bottom Line

Chris Smith is not guaranteed a roster spot. His competition remains real, and Detroit still has preseason football left to evaluate.

Campbell’s praise changes the conversation. Smith showed awareness, toughness and selflessness on a snap most viewers never noticed. Those traits define the dependable depth players Detroit has built its roster around.

Cutting talent is difficult. Cutting a player your head coach trusts can be even harder.