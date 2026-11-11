The Detroit Lions may be getting their starting left guard back sooner rather than later. Following Christian Mahogany’s surprising benching against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

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According to WXYZ-TV’s Brad Galli, Campbell indicated that things are moving in the right direction with Mahogany, who was benched for violating team rules during Detroit’s 19-9 victory over Miami.

“He was good this morning,” Campbell said, giving a thumbs-up when asked about the offensive lineman.

Galli also reported that Mahogany will practice with the starters on Wednesday, a significant development considering the uncertainty surrounding his status just a few days ago.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Christian Mahogany Appears to Be Back on Track

Mahogany did not play a single offensive snap against the Dolphins after Campbell made the decision to bench him for violating team rules. Instead, second-year offensive lineman Miles Frazier received his first career NFL start at left guard.

Following the game, Campbell made it clear that the decision was disciplinary rather than performance-related. However, he also left open the possibility that Mahogany could quickly reclaim his starting position.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Campbell explained that Mahogany’s future was in his own hands.

“The ball’s in his court,” Campbell said at the time.

Campbell later expanded on his decision during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, explaining that maintaining accountability within the locker room was more important than making exceptions for individual players. According to ProFootballTalk, the Lions coach framed it as a matter of repetition: “if it’s broken multiple times, then you do something about it.” He declined to identify the specific violations, saying that was “really between us.”

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Could Get a Boost

Wednesday’s development is particularly encouraging given Detroit’s offensive line struggles against Miami. With Frazier starting in Mahogany’s place, the Lions allowed three sacks and struggled to establish offensive consistency during the first half.

As NFL.com reported following the game, Mahogany had been a regular starter before his benching, making his absence one of the more surprising developments of Sunday’s victory.

Now, the door appears to be opening for his return to the starting lineup.

A Sunday Start in Germany Is Not Guaranteed

Of course, practicing with the starters Wednesday does not guarantee Mahogany will start against New England. Campbell and the coaching staff still have the final say, and nothing has been officially announced regarding Sunday’s lineup.

Still, this is certainly a positive sign for the Lions as they prepare for their trip to Germany. Campbell wanted Mahogany to respond to his disciplinary decision, and Wednesday’s update suggests the young guard is taking steps in the right direction.