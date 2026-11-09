Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a brief but important update Monday regarding Christian Mahogany, one day after the starting left guard was benched for violating team rules during Detroit’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

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And for anyone wondering whether Mahogany could be on his way out of Detroit before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Campbell made his position pretty clear.

During his Monday press conference, Campbell confirmed that he had spoken with Mahogany earlier in the day and indicated that the next step was up to the young offensive lineman.

“Yeah, listen, we’re good,” Campbell said. “I mean, I talked to him this morning, so ball’s in his court. So all good.”

When asked directly whether Mahogany was a trade candidate, Campbell offered a one-word response.

“No.”

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) speaks media members after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, July 31, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Leaves Door Open for Christian Mahogany

Mahogany’s surprising absence from Sunday’s starting lineup raised questions about his future with the Lions. As Campbell explained following the victory, the decision was disciplinary. “Well, that was team rules; it was really that simple,” he said, without revealing which rule Mahogany violated.

Second-year offensive lineman Miles Frazier started at left guard in Mahogany’s place, but the Lions struggled to protect Jared Goff throughout portions of the game. Frazier finished with a 31.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, per Josh Helmer of Lions Wire.

Campbell had already left open the possibility of Mahogany returning, and Monday’s comments suggest the situation remains something the two sides can work through.

However, the phrase “ball’s in his court” indicates that Campbell expects something from Mahogany moving forward. Exactly what that entails remains unknown, and Campbell did not publicly elaborate on the matter.

Detroit Lions Not Looking to Trade Mahogany

With the NFL trade deadline approaching Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, speculation about Mahogany’s future was understandable following his unexpected benching. But Campbell’s direct answer makes it clear that he does not view the young guard as a trade candidate.

For now, the biggest question is whether Mahogany will return to Detroit’s starting lineup when the Lions face the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Campbell has delivered his message, and he has spoken with Mahogany about the situation. Now, as the head coach put it, the ball is in Mahogany’s court.