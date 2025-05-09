Dan Campbell coffee challenge

Writer Attempts to Drink Coffee Like Dan Campbell and it Does Not End Well

A writer tried to match Dan Campbell’s infamous coffee order—two ventis with espresso—and quickly realized why there’s only one Dan Campbell.

Dan Campbell’s infamous coffee order—two venti Pike Place coffees with two espresso shots in each—has become part of Detroit Lions lore. But what happens when a regular human tries to replicate it?

Rustin Dodd of The Athletic found out the hard way.

Dodd attempted to match Campbell’s daily dose of caffeine—roughly 1,400mg—in one morning. Things started strong. The first cup went down fast. The second? Not so much. Soon, he was overcaffeinated, under-focused, and texting his editor seven times in a row about baseball.

His brain buzzed. His stomach turned. His concentration vanished.

By noon, he still hadn’t finished and didn’t plan to. The verdict? Dan Campbell’s coffee routine isn’t just intense—it’s borderline inhuman.

There’s a reason there’s only one Dan Campbell.

Click here to read the full article from Rustin Dodd of The Athletic

