Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection

In the wake of Brian Branch's controversial ejection during the Detroit Lions' game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell took the opportunity to defend the young safety. Branch faced criticism after being penalized for a head-to-head hit, and Campbell addressed the situation during an interview on 97.1 The Ticket.

Dan Campbell's Perspective on Branch's Playing Style

“I don’t worry about that,” Campbell stated regarding the backlash Branch received. “I don’t know why he would pick that up. He plays football, he’s a football player, he plays the style that we’re looking for. He’s gotta lower that target, that’s the thing. And he knows that.”

Campbell acknowledged that while Branch's aggressive playing style is beneficial, adjustments need to be made to avoid penalties. He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety on the field while still being effective as a player.

Consequences of the Ejection

Campbell also discussed the consequences of Branch's actions following the ejection, particularly his response to the officials and the crowd. “The big thing, man, is the penalty after that,” Campbell explained. “That’s what he and I talked about, like, ‘Man, you can’t give them the 15 after that.’ So, just lower (the target) and go through the sternum. He was just a little bit high.”

The incident escalated when Branch expressed his frustration to the officials, leading to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost the Lions an additional 15 yards. This reaction is what concerned Campbell the most, as maintaining composure in challenging situations is vital for the team.

“He’ll be fine, man. He plays an aggressive style, he’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of a safety and no, he’s not a dirty player,” Campbell added, reinforcing his support for Branch. The coach’s defense underscores the confidence he has in Branch’s abilities and character, highlighting the importance of learning from this experience.

As the Lions move forward, Branch will need to focus on refining his technique while retaining the aggressive style that makes him a key player on their defense. With Campbell's backing, Branch has the support he needs to bounce back and continue contributing to the Lions' success this season.