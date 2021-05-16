Dan Campbell comments on Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell missing rookie minicamp with COVID

As you have likely heard by now, OT Penei Sewell tested positive for COVID-19, which caused him to miss his first rookie minicamp with the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he was asked if Sewell missing camp was a setback.

Campbell made it very clear that Sewell not being there in person was not a setback at all.

Campbell added that Sewell had been meeting virtually and he is on top of things in terms of schematics.

