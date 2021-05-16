Dan Campbell comments on Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell missing rookie minicamp with COVID

Sharing is caring!

As you have likely heard by now, OT Penei Sewell tested positive for COVID-19, which caused him to miss his first rookie minicamp with the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he was asked if Sewell missing camp was a setback.

Campbell made it very clear that Sewell not being there in person was not a setback at all.

Campbell on Penei Sewell missing camp due to COVID: "No setback. That's not going to hurt whatsoever." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 16, 2021

Campbell added that Sewell had been meeting virtually and he is on top of things in terms of schematics.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit Lions Media Availability: May 16, 2021 | Dan Campbell" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N-aOHd7tb4Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>