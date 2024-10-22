Dan Campbell Comments on Jameson Williams Suspension

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the recent news of wide receiver Jameson Williams' two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy. Campbell’s comments came during his weekly appearance on the Costa & Jansen show with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket.

“All I can tell you is we’re prepared to not have him,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. Despite the setback, Campbell expressed confidence in the team’s depth at wide receiver and their ability to adjust without Williams in the lineup.

“We’ll be fine,” Campbell said. “That’s why we have Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and veteran Allen Robinson, among other things with running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. We’ll be fine. We’ll move on.”

Campbell’s optimistic outlook suggests that the Lions are prepared to rely on their versatile roster and other offensive weapons to fill the gap left by Williams during his absence. Williams, who had been starting to find his rhythm in Detroit’s offense, will miss the next two games as the Lions push toward a playoff berth.

Williams' suspension comes at an unfortunate time, but with key contributors like St. Brown, Raymond, and LaPorta stepping up, the Lions are ready to continue their strong season without skipping a beat.

As Campbell pointed out, the team has plenty of offensive firepower to keep rolling through the suspension and maintain their winning ways in the NFC North.