Dan Campbell comments on OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai heading to IR

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on the ‘Stoney and Jansen Show’ on 97.1 The Ticket and he commented on OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai heading to IR and being forced to miss the first four games of the season.

Campbell said that the Vaitai injury hurts but “we’ll overcome this, we’ll be fine.” He added that the Lions are still figuring out how to juggle their offensive line to replace Vaitai.

Dan Campbell said on the @StoneyJansen show the Vaitai injury hurts but “we’ll overcome this, we’ll be fine.” Said the Lions are still figuring out how to juggle their OL to replace him https://t.co/J7XYfyeHHu — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 6, 2022

Nation, how do you think the Lions will replace Vaitai at right guard?

Detroit Lions place Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve

Original Report:

According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions have made an unfortunate decision regarding OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Yates reported just moments ago that the Lions have placed Vaitai on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

The Lions have placed OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve, meaning he is out for at least 4 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2022

Back on August 17, Vaitai left practice with an injury, though it wasn’t clear to reporters why he had to leave early. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an optimistic update.

“He should be good, all good,” Campbell said. “He had a little spasm, but he’s good.”