Dan Campbell comments on roster left to him by Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

During their time with the Detroit Lions, Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia pretty much burnt the place to the ground before they were finally relieved of their jobs near the end of the 2020 season.

But according to new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Quinn and Patricia did a good job of bringing in quality players. At least when it came to character.

During the most recent episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Campbell noted that the previous regime did not leave him any “turds.”

On the Pardon My Take interview, Dan Campbell credits Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia for the character of players they brought to Detroit. Said previous regime didn't leave him any turds. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 17, 2021

Campbell also defined what a football “turd” is.

“A turd is somebody that’s constantly getting in trouble off the field,” Campbell said. “He does not love football. He’s not very smart. He doesn’t care about studying. He’s not a team guy. He’s got major ego problems. That’s a football turd, man. I don’t want to deal with it. It’s not worth it.”

During Pardon My Take interview, Dan Campbell defines "turd" from previous radio interview, when he said he didn't want any on the roster. pic.twitter.com/T7vnWw8t1C — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 17, 2021