Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been nothing but impressed with the way running back David Montgomery has played this season, and on Wednesday, Campbell drew some powerful comparisons to two of the NFL’s greatest Hall of Fame running backs.

A Throwback Running Style

When Campbell watches Montgomery run the ball, he can’t help but see the influence of two legendary running backs: Earl Campbell and Walter Payton. According to Campbell, Montgomery has the same violent running style that made both of these Hall of Famers so difficult to tackle.

“Freaking Earl Campbell, man,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press, referring to the former Houston Oilers running back known for his bruising, relentless running. “Earl Campbell ran like crazy. Walter Payton ran like crazy and would not go down.”

For Campbell, Montgomery’s ability to break tackles and churn out extra yardage with every carry evokes memories of these iconic runners, and it’s clear that Campbell sees Montgomery as a rare and valuable asset to the team.

David Montgomery’s Impact on the Offense

Montgomery has certainly proven himself to be a key player for the Lions this season. He currently leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns and he’s on pace for 1012 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. His toughness and ability to grind out tough yards have been crucial for Detroit’s offense, and his running style is often described as “violent” and “never giving up.”

“He’s a throwback,” Campbell continued. “There’s throwback principles about him, and I mean that with all due respect. His running style is – it’s rare.”

Montgomery’s downhill, aggressive approach to running the ball makes him a standout player in today’s NFL, where many backs rely more on speed and finesse. But for Montgomery, it’s all about lowering his shoulder, taking on tacklers, and refusing to go down after first contact.

Inspiring the Offensive Line

Another key aspect of Montgomery’s running style is the way it inspires his teammates, particularly the offensive line. Campbell noted that the offensive line loves blocking for Montgomery because of the way he runs the ball. “The O-line loves blocking for that guy,” Campbell said. “Anybody that plays with him… you want to talk about inspiring? That inspires you to want to block.”

Montgomery’s mentality and hard-nosed style create a ripple effect that motivates the entire offense to play with the same intensity.

A Rare Talent

Montgomery’s impact on the field, both as a ball carrier and as a leader, has been clear through his performance this season. For Campbell, comparing him to two of the best to ever play the game is a testament to Montgomery’s unique qualities and his importance to the Lions’ success this year.

“He’s just different,” Campbell said. “First guy, he’s not going to let him tackle him, continues to churn his legs, and just violent. Violent. Never give up, never going down.”

As the Lions continue their push toward a Super Bowl, Montgomery’s role as the focal point of the offense only becomes more important. With his blend of power, determination, and leadership, Montgomery is showing that he’s truly a rare talent in the NFL today, just like the legends who came before him.