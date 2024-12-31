Dan Campbell Confesses He Almost Second-Guessed Controversial Decision

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a bold decision leading up to Week 17's Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the game’s outcome having little impact on the Lions' playoff situation, Campbell insisted that his starters would play.

“I’ll make this easy for everybody,” Campbell said last week. “We’re bringing everything that we have to this game, and we are playing, and I don’t care what it looks like and where it’s at or who’s this, who’s that. We’re going out to play and win this game out on the West Coast. So, there you go.”

Reflecting on the Decision

As it turned out, Campbell stuck to his word, playing the starters for the entire game, and the Lions emerged victorious with a 40-34 win over the 49ers. However, in the aftermath, Campbell admitted that the decision wasn’t an easy one. He revealed that he had spent considerable time thinking about it, even leading up to the game and the night before.

“I thought a lot about it,” Campbell confessed. “I thought about it leading up to the game. I thought about it last night. I told the staff, but I ended up settling on the right thing to do was play these guys. We owed it to the team and it was just one of those positions we were in.”

The win over the 49ers was a significant one for the Lions, and Campbell’s choice to stick with his starters reflected his belief in the importance of playing to win, no matter the circumstances.