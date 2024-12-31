fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Confesses He Almost Second-Guessed Controversial Decision

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a bold decision leading up to Week 17's Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the game’s outcome having little impact on the Lions' playoff situation, Campbell insisted that his starters would play.

“I’ll make this easy for everybody,” Campbell said last week. “We’re bringing everything that we have to this game, and we are playing, and I don’t care what it looks like and where it’s at or who’s this, who’s that. We’re going out to play and win this game out on the West Coast. So, there you go.”

Dan Campbell

Reflecting on the Decision

As it turned out, Campbell stuck to his word, playing the starters for the entire game, and the Lions emerged victorious with a 40-34 win over the 49ers. However, in the aftermath, Campbell admitted that the decision wasn’t an easy one. He revealed that he had spent considerable time thinking about it, even leading up to the game and the night before.

“I thought a lot about it,” Campbell confessed. “I thought about it leading up to the game. I thought about it last night. I told the staff, but I ended up settling on the right thing to do was play these guys. We owed it to the team and it was just one of those positions we were in.”

The win over the 49ers was a significant one for the Lions, and Campbell’s choice to stick with his starters reflected his belief in the importance of playing to win, no matter the circumstances.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
