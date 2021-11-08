Dan Campbell confirms change on Detroit Lions offensive line

Many believed that Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker would end up missing the remainder of the 2021 season after having a setback with his injured finger but that is not the case.

Not only is Decker expected to be back this week but on Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that rookie Penei Sewell will be shifting back to right tackle so that Decker can play left tackle, his normal position.

“Look, he’s a damn good athlete. And a professional. He’ll be fine.” Campbell said in regards to shifting Sewell back to the right side. Dan Campbell gets right down to the point with Penei Sewell about why the Lions aren't worried about flipping him back to RT: "Look, he's a damn good athlete. And a professional. He'll be fine." — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 8, 2021