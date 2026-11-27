Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has never been shy about rolling the dice on fourth down, and that aggressive approach has helped transform the franchise into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, one of those decisions backfired during Thursday’s heartbreaking 39-35 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears.

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With the Lions leading 35-32 and just 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, Campbell elected to go for it on fourth-and-4 from Chicago’s 33-yard line rather than have Jake Bates attempt a 50-yard field goal. According to the ESPN play-by-play, Jared Goff connected with Jahmyr Gibbs, but the Bears held him to a one-yard gain.

Chicago subsequently marched down the field, with Caleb Williams connecting with Rome Odunze for the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds remaining. The failed fourth-down conversion was one of several costly moments for Detroit, including Christian Mahogany’s fourth-quarter taunting penalty.

Detroit Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell looks over plan with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard during the first half of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Has No Regrets

Following the game, Campbell was asked about his decision to go for it rather than potentially extending Detroit’s lead to six points. The Lions head coach made it clear that he would not second-guess himself.

“That plays into it. I also thought we’d get it. First of all, I really believed we were going to get that,” Campbell said.

“But then, yeah, if you don’t, it deincentivizes a little bit the four downs. You’re playing more for a field goal.

“But if you get down fast enough, you’ll have some shots to the end zone, which they did.

“I don’t regret that. I wish we’d have made that, but listen, sometimes that happens.”

While Campbell was less willing to discuss the Bears’ snap-count controversy, he certainly wasn’t backing away from his fourth-down decision.

The Thinking Behind Dan Campbell’s Fourth-Down Decision

Had the Lions converted, they would have been in an excellent position to run out the clock. Even if Bates had connected on the field goal, a Chicago touchdown and extra point would have still given the Bears the lead.

Campbell trusted his offense to finish the game, just as he has done countless times throughout his tenure in Detroit. This time, the Bears made the play, and the Lions paid the price.