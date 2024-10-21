fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell couldn’t hold back when talking about Jared Goff’s latest performance

By W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell took time to shower praise on quarterback Jared Goff. While Goff may not have reached the eye-popping 150 passer rating mark he had set in the previous two weeks, he still delivered a stellar performance, completing 22-of-25 passes for a 140 passer rating. Campbell, who has been a big believer in Goff since the Lions acquired him in 2021, was more than impressed with his quarterback's ability to lead the team once again.

When asked about Goff's game and decision-making, Campbell didn't hold back.

“He's a stud,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “The guy's got arm talent, there's no question. But it's what he's got here (points to head) and what he's got here (points to heart). That's what makes him a dangerous player and it's what makes him really one of these guys that you can build around because he's a winner, man. He will find a way to win.”

Campbell emphasized that Goff's success isn’t just about physical ability. It's his mental toughness and leadership that have been key in driving the Lions' offense to success this season.

“He doesn't get frazzled. He's tough. He's competitive. And he's just — he's reliable. He's reliable. And I love the guy, man,” Campbell continued. “Once again, he steps up huge for us there on the road, division game.”

In what has been a breakout season for Goff, this performance is just another reminder of why the Lions have so much faith in him to lead their offense. With Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes having built a strong team around Goff, the Lions appear poised to make a serious run in the NFC North.

As Campbell said, “He's a winner, and he's proven that time and time again.”

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
