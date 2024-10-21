Dan Campbell couldn’t hold back when talking about Jared Goff’s latest performance

Following the Detroit Lions' 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell took time to shower praise on quarterback Jared Goff. While Goff may not have reached the eye-popping 150 passer rating mark he had set in the previous two weeks, he still delivered a stellar performance, completing 22-of-25 passes for a 140 passer rating. Campbell, who has been a big believer in Goff since the Lions acquired him in 2021, was more than impressed with his quarterback's ability to lead the team once again.

When asked about Goff's game and decision-making, Campbell didn't hold back.

“He's a stud,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “The guy's got arm talent, there's no question. But it's what he's got here (points to head) and what he's got here (points to heart). That's what makes him a dangerous player and it's what makes him really one of these guys that you can build around because he's a winner, man. He will find a way to win.”

Campbell emphasized that Goff's success isn’t just about physical ability. It's his mental toughness and leadership that have been key in driving the Lions' offense to success this season.

“He doesn't get frazzled. He's tough. He's competitive. And he's just — he's reliable. He's reliable. And I love the guy, man,” Campbell continued. “Once again, he steps up huge for us there on the road, division game.”

In what has been a breakout season for Goff, this performance is just another reminder of why the Lions have so much faith in him to lead their offense. With Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes having built a strong team around Goff, the Lions appear poised to make a serious run in the NFC North.

As Campbell said, “He's a winner, and he's proven that time and time again.”