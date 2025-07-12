Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Dan Campbell Credits Sheila Hamp for Lions’ Cultural Turnaround

Dan Campbell praises Lions owner Sheila Hamp for her leadership and impact on team culture, contributing to their recent success and turnaround.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t hold back in his praise for team owner Sheila Hamp, calling her the driving force behind the team’s transformation over the last few seasons.

In a recent podcast appearance, Campbell spoke candidly about the organization’s culture shift and the leadership that made it possible. “Everything started with her here, and I’m indebted to her,” he said, emphasizing how Hamp’s influence has gone far beyond ownership.

A New Standard in Detroit

Since taking over in 2020, Hamp has played a hands-on role in building a more inclusive and purpose-driven environment across the franchise. Campbell credited her with setting the tone from the start, sharing that her approach was about more than just wins and losses.

“I want everybody to feel like they’re a part of it,” he said, echoing Hamp’s vision for an organization where every contribution matters — from the locker room to the front office.

That vision is paying off. Under Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have posted a 27-7 record over the past two seasons and have claimed back-to-back NFC North titles. It’s a stark contrast to the team’s 3-13-1 finish in Campbell’s first year.

Betting on Leadership, Not Just X’s and O’s

Campbell made a point to acknowledge how Hamp’s decision to hire him was rooted in finding a leader, not just a tactician.

“Sheila, to a T, knew what she was looking for and she took a shot on me,” he said. “That wasn’t always the case in Detroit.”

At the time, Campbell’s hiring drew its fair share of criticism. But it’s clear now that Hamp’s confidence in him was well-placed. The results speak for themselves — both in the standings and in the locker room.

Facing a New Chapter in 2025

Looking ahead, Campbell will be tasked with keeping momentum going through some staff changes, including two new coordinators entering the fold for 2025. But with a strong foundation in place and alignment from the top down, there’s little doubt the team will continue to build.

Campbell’s words underscore a broader truth in sports: great leadership starts at the top. And in Detroit, that leadership starts with Sheila Hamp.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Picture of Richard Knight
Richard Knight
