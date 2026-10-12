The Detroit Lions defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-21 on Sunday, but the most emotional moment came after the game when head coach Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball to longtime Lions radio announcer Dan Miller.

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Miller’s wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Miller, passed away Saturday at the age of 63, leaving the Lions family mourning alongside one of Detroit’s most beloved broadcasters.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Fights Back Emotion

According to MLive’s Kory Woods, Campbell became visibly emotional while discussing Miller during his postgame comments. The Lions coach announced that Sunday’s game ball would go to Miller and offered a heartfelt tribute.

“That was hard to hear what they went through…Dan is salt of the earth,” Campbell said. 💙 @DanMillerFox2 pic.twitter.com/3w964rRzGI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2026

Campbell’s words reflected the tremendous respect Miller has earned throughout his years covering the Lions. The longtime broadcaster has been the voice behind countless memorable moments in franchise history, making Sunday’s tribute especially meaningful.

Lions Family Rallies Around Dan Miller

Miller was absent from Sunday’s radio broadcast following his wife’s passing, with Detroit Tigers television announcer Jason Benetti joining Lomas Brown on the call against Arizona.

Dan and Cindy were married for 33 years and shared four children and two grandchildren, according to her published obituary. Cindy was also a devoted Lions fan who regularly attended games at Ford Field.

Sunday’s victory was important for Detroit’s season, but Campbell made sure the game meant something beyond football.

The Lions got the win, and Dan Miller got the game ball. It was a touching gesture for someone who has given so much to the organization and its fans.