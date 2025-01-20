fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions' 45-31 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders was full of missed opportunities, and one play in particular left many fans scratching their heads. With the Lions leading 7-3 and driving deep into Commanders' territory, Detroit faced a pivotal third-and-1 from the Commanders’ 17-yard line.

The Lions chose to line up in an empty backfield formation, opting for a pass play instead of relying on their run game or a traditional short-yardage play. The result? Quarterback Jared Goff was sacked, fumbling the ball, which was then recovered by the Commanders, abruptly halting a promising drive.

Dan Campbell

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the decision to go empty in such a critical moment. Rather than express regret, Campbell stood by his choice, explaining the reasoning behind the play call.

“We Were Ready to Go for It on Fourth Down”

Campbell pointed out that the Lions were prepared to go for it on fourth down had the third-and-1 play not resulted in a sack and fumble. The goal, he explained, was to get the first down on third, but if not, they'd have another shot on fourth.

“We were ready to go for it on fourth, so we'd run it on fourth if it didn't take place,” Campbell said. “We liked the matchup with [Amon-Ra] St. Brown on Wagner, and it's a play we've run, man, I don't know, 50 times this year or something. It just didn't work out.”

What Went Wrong

Despite the confidence in the play call, the execution was far from ideal. Campbell acknowledged that the misfortune of the situation—Goff's slip and the pressure that led to the sack—played a major role in the disaster that unfolded.

“It was the perfect storm,” Campbell admitted. “Just a little bit of a slip, Goff has to choke the ball, he moves up, we get beat. It's not a seven-step, it's a three-step, so it happened fast and then bop-bop, disaster.”

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell's Resolve: No Regret

While many fans and analysts criticized the decision to go empty, Campbell expressed no doubt in the play call or his team's ability to execute it.

“I don't worry about that, I'm not second-guessing that,” he said. “If I had to do it over again, I'd do the same thing. I know that's a hard pill to swallow. It just didn't work out for us.”

As the Lions look to regroup after their disappointing playoff exit, Campbell's confidence in his decision-making remains unwavering. Though the play did not go as planned, the head coach is resolute that the process and rationale were sound, and if presented with a similar scenario, he would stand by the same choice.

