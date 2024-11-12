Dan Campbell Defends Jared Goff After 5 Interception Game

In a game that saw Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throw five interceptions against the Houston Texans, many fans and analysts were left scratching their heads, wondering how a quarterback could turn in such a performance and still come out with a win. Despite the rough outing, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has no doubts about his quarterback’s ability to bounce back.

When asked about his confidence in Goff after the game, Campbell’s response was simple and emphatic: “None.”

“I know everybody’s going to think we’re crazy, and you’re going to think I’m crazy,” Campbell said with conviction, addressing the media after the win. “But I’m telling you, he didn’t play a bad game. He played a pretty good game.”

While Goff’s stat line was far from ideal, with just 50% completion and a career-high five interceptions, Campbell’s belief in his quarterback remains unwavering. For Campbell, the focus is on Goff’s overall play and the context of the game, rather than just the mistakes.

The Lions were able to rally from a 16-point halftime deficit, and Goff’s leadership played a crucial role in the comeback. While Goff struggled with turnovers, Campbell is confident in his quarterback’s ability to bounce back and lead the team to victory moving forward.