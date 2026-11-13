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Dan Campbell Defends Lions’ Germany Travel Decision

Dan Campbell Lions Germany travel
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The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are preparing for Sunday’s showdown in Munich, Germany, but the two teams have taken noticeably different approaches to getting there. And despite arriving a full day later than New England, Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t the least bit concerned.

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The Patriots arrived in Germany on Thursday morning, giving Mike Vrabel’s squad additional time to adjust to the six-hour time difference. Detroit, meanwhile, practiced in Allen Park on Thursday before boarding an overnight flight and arriving in Munich early Friday morning.

Lions’ Germany Travel Plan Drew Questions

That decision has raised questions about whether the Lions are giving themselves enough time to recover from the long flight. But Campbell made it clear Friday that he has complete confidence in Detroit’s preparation.

Campbell was asked at his Friday news conference in Munich whether he believes his team will be ready for Sunday’s game.

“Very confident. Very confident. I know today will be the hardest day,” Campbell said.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Explains Why Lions Will Be Ready

Campbell acknowledged that Friday would be difficult after the team flew through the night and immediately returned to football activities. Players attended meetings and participated in a walkthrough shortly after arriving in Germany.

“We went from the plane, we have got settled in. About an hour later we have got into meetings, and you’re doing a little bit of the head bob,” Campbell said.

However, Campbell believes the Lions will continue adjusting to the time difference throughout the weekend. He expects his players to be fully prepared when they take the field against New England.

“We have got up and moved around, and I know that every eight hours here, we’re going to begin to acclimate,” Campbell said. “I know by the time we hit Sunday morning into that Sunday afternoon game, we’re going to be ready to go. We will be primed and ready, and I feel very good about our plan.”

The Lions’ approach allows them to complete most of their preparation at home rather than spend additional time overseas. According to DetroitLions.com, Vrabel wanted his team in Germany earlier so Friday could resemble a normal practice day.

Lions Have Bigger Concerns Than Jet Lag

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup riding a four-game winning streak, but the Lions are also dealing with several significant injuries. Kerby Joseph, Cade Mays, and D.J. Reed have already been ruled out against New England.

The Lions also face a demanding stretch of their schedule, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Detroit next week before a Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears. Campbell has already made his priorities clear when discussing Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots.

There is no guarantee that Detroit’s travel strategy will prove better than New England’s. However, Campbell clearly believes the Lions have done everything necessary to be ready.

And if Detroit comes out sluggish Sunday morning, you can bet the travel schedule will become a much bigger talking point.

For now, Campbell isn’t losing any sleep over it. Well, other than the sleep he probably lost on that flight to Germany.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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