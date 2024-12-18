Dan Campbell Delivers Fiery Speech in First Team Meeting Since Loss To Bills

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered a powerful message to his team on Wednesday, their first full meeting since the tough loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the playoff race heating up, Campbell made it clear that the Lions control their own destiny moving forward.

“Nobody writes our story. We're the only ones who write our story,” Campbell told reporters. “We have the pen, and there’s a lot of football left.”

The message was aimed at rallying the team as they recover from the loss and injuries that have hit the defense hard in recent weeks. Despite facing adversity, including the loss of key players, Campbell remains confident in his team’s ability to bounce back.

The Lions (12-2) are still in a strong position as they fight for the top seed in the NFC, and Campbell’s words were meant to instill a sense of urgency and ownership within the team. With several crucial games remaining, the Lions know their fate is in their own hands, and Campbell is confident they can finish the season strong if they stay focused on the task at hand.