Dan Campbell Reveals Detroit Lions Guard Plan for Week 1

The Detroit Lions spent months trying to settle their competition at left guard. Apparently, the answer for Week 1 might be to use both options.

Dan Campbell said Monday that Christian Mahogany and Ben Bartch will split first-team repetitions throughout the week, and both guards could play Sunday when Detroit opens the 2026 season against the New Orleans Saints. The development was reported by Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, leaving the Lions with a genuine rotation possibility rather than a conventional starter-backup arrangement.

That competition has been real since the offseason. Campbell made it clear in June that Mahogany’s starting job was open, specifically pointing to Bartch and Detroit’s other interior linemen as reasons Mahogany would have to earn the position. Bartch’s injuries complicated the battle during training camp, but Detroit kept the veteran on its initial 53-man roster and never abandoned the idea that he could push for playing time.

Detroit’s own training camp preview identified Mahogany as the early favorite while highlighting Bartch’s experience as his primary competition. Mahogany appeared in 11 games last season and allowed four sacks, according to the team’s published offensive-line statistics, while Bartch played six games without allowing one.

Now Campbell appears willing to let the competition continue into games.

There is some logic to that approach. Mahogany offers the physical style and developmental upside Detroit has liked since drafting him, while Bartch gives the Lions an experienced alternative if Mahogany’s pass protection becomes an issue. The Lions previously explored veteran guard help when Bartch was sidelined during camp, another indication that getting the interior offensive line right has remained a priority.

The stakes are higher because Detroit is already adjusting elsewhere up front. Cade Mays will begin the season on injured reserve, forcing Juice Scruggs into the center picture, while rookie Blake Miller is expected to handle right tackle. Campbell previously said Detroit was willing to keep experimenting until it found its best five offensive linemen.

That process apparently is not finished.

The expected foundation remains Penei Sewell at left tackle, Juice Scruggs at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Blake Miller at right tackle. At left guard, Mahogany may technically take the first snap Sunday.

Campbell’s plan suggests that may be considerably less important than who earns the final one.