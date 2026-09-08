fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 3h 21m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TVNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 12 vs OU · 12:00 PM1-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 12 vs EMU · 3:30 PM1-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM0-0 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 3h 21m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV

Dan Campbell Reveals Detroit Lions Guard Plan for Week 1

Detroit Lions defense Detroit Lions bounce back Isiah Pacheco back injury Dan Campbell Western Michigan Detroit Lions left guard Week 1
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions spent months trying to settle their competition at left guard. Apparently, the answer for Week 1 might be to use both options.

Dan Campbell said Monday that Christian Mahogany and Ben Bartch will split first-team repetitions throughout the week, and both guards could play Sunday when Detroit opens the 2026 season against the New Orleans Saints. The development was reported by Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, leaving the Lions with a genuine rotation possibility rather than a conventional starter-backup arrangement.

Dan Campbell controversial penalty Steelers Dan Campbell Jared Goff Dan Campbell Lions preseason starters Detroit Lions left guard Week 1

That competition has been real since the offseason. Campbell made it clear in June that Mahogany’s starting job was open, specifically pointing to Bartch and Detroit’s other interior linemen as reasons Mahogany would have to earn the position. Bartch’s injuries complicated the battle during training camp, but Detroit kept the veteran on its initial 53-man roster and never abandoned the idea that he could push for playing time.

Detroit’s own training camp preview identified Mahogany as the early favorite while highlighting Bartch’s experience as his primary competition. Mahogany appeared in 11 games last season and allowed four sacks, according to the team’s published offensive-line statistics, while Bartch played six games without allowing one.

Now Campbell appears willing to let the competition continue into games.

There is some logic to that approach. Mahogany offers the physical style and developmental upside Detroit has liked since drafting him, while Bartch gives the Lions an experienced alternative if Mahogany’s pass protection becomes an issue. The Lions previously explored veteran guard help when Bartch was sidelined during camp, another indication that getting the interior offensive line right has remained a priority.

The stakes are higher because Detroit is already adjusting elsewhere up front. Cade Mays will begin the season on injured reserve, forcing Juice Scruggs into the center picture, while rookie Blake Miller is expected to handle right tackle. Campbell previously said Detroit was willing to keep experimenting until it found its best five offensive linemen.

That process apparently is not finished.

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small Joey Porter Jr Lions trade

The expected foundation remains Penei Sewell at left tackle, Juice Scruggs at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Blake Miller at right tackle. At left guard, Mahogany may technically take the first snap Sunday.

Campbell’s plan suggests that may be considerably less important than who earns the final one.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Choose your teams

Newsletter segments

Get the stories that matter

or

By subscribing, you agree to receive the segments you selected. You can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time. Privacy policy