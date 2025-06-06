Dan Campbell Discusses Detroit Lions Life After Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions are heading into the 2025 season without one of their most beloved and consistent players: Frank Ragnow. The All-Pro center officially announced his retirement earlier this week, and while it hit the locker room hard, Dan Campbell isn’t dwelling on the loss — he’s ready to adapt, adjust, and push forward.

Ragnow’s departure leaves a leadership void on the offensive line and forces the Lions to fast-track their next plan at center — all while maintaining Super Bowl expectations.

Campbell deeply respects Ragnow’s decision and legacy.

Frank Ragnow’s retirement leaves a major hole on the Lions’ offensive line.

Dan Campbell says the team will adopt a “next man up” approach.

Young linemen like Kingsley Eguakun will get a chance to step up.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley is trusted to develop the next starter.

Next Man Up Mentality

Losing a player like Ragnow — a Pro Bowler, captain, and cornerstone of the offensive line — isn’t something you just shrug off. But Campbell made it clear Thursday that the Lions can’t afford to linger in the past.

“He will be sorely missed, but man, this train rolls on. And it’s the next man up,” Campbell said as quoted by ESPN.

That’s classic Dan Campbell — emotional, respectful, but laser-focused on the bigger picture. His message is simple: we honor Frank, and then we get to work.

Confidence in the Depth

Campbell didn’t dodge the obvious question: Who’s replacing Frank Ragnow?

While the team isn’t naming a clear-cut starter just yet, it sounds like there’s real confidence in the group they’ve assembled.

“We’ve got plenty of versatility up there. We like the guys that we drafted. We like our free agents that we brought in,” Campbell explained. “The young guys. Kingsley [Eguakun] being one of those guys among others.”

Whether it’s Tate Ratledge, Kingsley Eguakun, or someone else stepping into the role, Campbell is placing his trust in offensive line coach Hank Fraley to develop the next man up. And based on Fraley’s track record, that’s not blind faith — it’s a calculated plan.

An Acknowledged Void

While Campbell is doing what he does best — turning a challenge into motivation — he was honest about the feeling around Allen Park without No. 77.

“It’s different knowing that Frank’s out of the fold now. It is,” he admitted. “I hate to use the word unsettling, but there is acknowledgement like, OK, so that’s where we’re at. And now, we need growth.”

This isn’t just about replacing a starter. It’s about replacing a tone-setter, someone who anchored the offensive line and brought toughness and leadership every week. That’s why development this offseason will be crucial.

Respect for the Decision

Ragnow’s retirement at 29 caught some fans off guard. But inside the building? There’s only respect.

“Whenever you know it’s your time, it is the right time,” Campbell said. “Because it’s not fair to him and it’s not fair to his teammates or anybody else. So, I respect the hell out of him for the decision. It’s not easy to do. But he knows himself and I will always respect that.”

That’s the culture Detroit has built — one where personal choice is respected, and teammates are treated like family.

The Big Picture

The Lions knew this day might come. Ragnow had battled through serious injuries over the past few years, including a toe injury that lingered throughout the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. With his departure now official, Campbell and GM Brad Holmes will lean on youth and depth to maintain their dominance in the trenches.

It’s not just about plugging a hole — it’s about continuing the identity Ragnow helped shape.

10 Frank Ragnow's Replacement Who will be the Detroit Lions starting center in Week 1 of the 2025 season? Graham Glasgow 3 Tate Ratledge 5 Trystan Colon 0 Other 2

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow’s legacy in Detroit is cemented — a warrior, a leader, and a fan favorite. But with the 2025 season fast approaching, Dan Campbell’s message is clear: respect the past, trust the process, and charge ahead with purpose.

And in typical Lions fashion, they’re not backing down from anything.