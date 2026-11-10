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Dan Campbell Got It Right — Even If It Cost the Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
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Dan Campbell’s decision to bench Christian Mahogany against the Miami Dolphins sent a message that should resonate throughout the Detroit Lions locker room. The standards that helped turn this franchise around don’t suddenly become optional when enforcing them makes winning more difficult.

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The Lions have spent years building a culture that transformed them from one of the NFL’s biggest punchlines into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Compromising that culture for the sake of winning one football game would have been a mistake.

On Sunday, Campbell backed up everything he has preached since arriving in Detroit. And even when his decision appeared to be hurting his football team, he refused to back down.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Put the Detroit Lions’ Culture First

Following Detroit’s 19-9 victory over Miami, Campbell explained why Mahogany was replaced by Miles Frazier at left guard. The decision wasn’t simply about giving another offensive lineman an opportunity.

“Well, that was just, that was team rules, Mahogany,” Campbell said following the game. “It was really that simple. Miles deserved his opportunity, and he got it. Doesn’t mean it stays that way.”

The Lions have not publicly revealed exactly what rule Mahogany violated, and I’m not going to pretend to know what happened behind closed doors. What we do know is that Campbell made a disciplinary decision involving Mahogany, and he stuck with it for the entire game.

That last part is what matters most to me. It’s easy for a head coach to preach accountability on a Tuesday afternoon when nothing is on the line, but it’s considerably more difficult when Jared Goff is getting pressured and your offense can’t find its rhythm.

Campbell didn’t flinch.

Dan Campbell Didn’t Abandon His Decision When Things Got Difficult

Let’s be clear about something: The Lions could have used Mahogany on Sunday. Detroit surrendered three sacks against Miami, according to the box score, and Frazier wasn’t the only offensive lineman who struggled.

There were moments when putting Mahogany back into the game might have made life easier for Goff. Campbell could have decided that winning was more important than whatever message he was trying to send, quietly inserted his regular starter, and moved on.

But what would that have told the rest of the locker room?

It would have suggested that discipline is negotiable when the team is struggling. More importantly, it would have told every backup player who follows the rules and waits patiently for his opportunity that those standards might not apply equally to the players ahead of him.

That’s a dangerous precedent to set.

The Lions improved to 6-2 on Sunday, but I would make this same argument had they lost the game. Campbell’s decision should be evaluated based on whether it was consistent with his team’s standards, not whether Detroit happened to escape Miami with a victory.

Christian Mahogany Deserves an Opportunity to Respond

Here’s where I think it’s important to make a distinction. Supporting Campbell’s decision doesn’t mean Christian Mahogany should be permanently banished to the bench, and it certainly doesn’t mean we should speculate about his character without knowing the circumstances.

Campbell has already made his position clear regarding Mahogany’s future, telling reporters Monday that the young offensive lineman isn’t a trade candidate and that the ball is in Mahogany’s court. That’s encouraging because accountability should also come with an opportunity to earn back trust.

Mahogany can still be an important part of this football team. Campbell doesn’t need to turn a disciplinary situation into a season-long punishment to prove that he’s in charge.

But on Sunday, the Lions’ head coach had an opportunity to demonstrate that his words actually mean something. He chose to enforce his standards, even when doing so made his team’s job more difficult.

And that is exactly why I believe Dan Campbell got it right.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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2 Responses

  1. Campbell’s decision did send a message, but it also put Goff, Gibbs, Sewell and Scruggs and others in greater danger of injury. There must have been some way, other than risk the entire season, to discipline Mahogany.

    Reply

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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