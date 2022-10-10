Dan Campbell did not see Detroit Lions 1-4 start coming

On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions had an opportunity to get within a game of the .500 mark as they headed into their bye week but the New England Patriots had other plans.

Featured Videos



Not only did the Lions lose to the Patriots to move to 1-4 on the season, but they (and their No. 1 ranked offense) were shut out by a score of 29-0 at Gillette Stadium.

What did Dan Campbell say about the 1-4 start?

On Monday, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he admitted that he did not see the Lions starting off their 2022 season with a 1-4 record.

“I did not anticipate us being 1-4 going into the bye. I did not,” Campbell said Monday after digesting the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. “I did not see that. But I also know, man, it’s a long season and I know the kind of guys we’ve got. I know what we’re capable of when we get it right.” Via Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

We did not see this coming either, Dan.

Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are not going to lay down

Though the Lions are off to a rough start, and everybody is frustrated, Campbell made it clear that his team is not going to lay down.

“Everybody is upset,” he said. “Everybody is frustrated. Nobody likes losing here. I think everybody knows we’re better than 1-4, but we haven’t showed that collectively. But I also know what kind of group of guys we’ve got in this locker room. Brad (Holmes) and I built it that way, so these guys aren’t going to lay down, they’re not going to give up. It’s a good group of guys and we’ve got to regroup. We got the bye to do that.” Via Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

If the Lions are going to get back on track, they can start by getting healthy. Heading into the bye week, they have multiple key players nursing injuries, including D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DJ Chark.

Nation, do you think the Lions have what it takes to get the ball rolling and make a run following their bye week?