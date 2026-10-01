When the Detroit Lions signed Devin White during training camp, it did not take long for the former Pro Bowl linebacker to work his way into a significant role on defense. Just a few weeks into the regular season, however, White suddenly finds himself on the outside looking in.

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White was a healthy scratch for Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, with Trevor Nowaske receiving an expanded role in his absence. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has acknowledged that the same arrangement could continue moving forward.

During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell was asked directly whether White being inactive could become Detroit’s plan going forward. His response certainly did not sound like a coach preparing to immediately put the veteran back into the lineup.

Dan Campbell Says Devin White Situation Could ‘Trend That Way’

“I think that could trend that way,” Campbell said when asked if White could continue being inactive. “I mean, look, D-White is still here, and there’s things that Devin does that not everybody can do, and we know that.”

That’s hardly a declaration that White is finished in Detroit, but it’s also not exactly a ringing endorsement of his current place in the defense. Campbell went on to explain that roster versatility has become a major factor in determining which linebackers are active on game day.

“But right now, you know, if you’re just looking at the totality of defense plus special teams, the six we brought to the game are the ones that we can use the most right now,” Campbell said.

That last part tells the story. Detroit isn’t simply evaluating which linebacker is better on defense; the Lions are determining which combination gives them the most value across the entire game-day roster.

White’s inability to separate himself in that equation has suddenly put his role in serious jeopardy.

Trevor Nowaske Has Forced His Way Into the Lions’ Plans

The biggest reason for the change is Nowaske, who took advantage of his opportunity against New York. The Michigan native played 33 defensive snaps and another 17 on special teams, finishing with four tackles on defense and two more on special teams.

Campbell was impressed enough that he singled out Nowaske following Detroit’s victory over the Jets. For a Lions defense searching for answers after its loss to Buffalo, Nowaske gave the coaching staff a pretty convincing reason to keep him on the field.

It also continues a remarkable climb for a player who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State. Nowaske has gradually carved out a place in Detroit, and his combination of defensive reliability and special teams value is becoming increasingly difficult for Campbell to ignore.

The Lions had already shown they were willing to shake things up defensively following their loss to Buffalo. White becoming inactive was one of the clearest examples that reputation wasn’t going to guarantee anybody a spot.

Devin White’s Fall Has Happened Quickly

The speed of White’s fall down the depth chart is what makes the situation so surprising. After signing with Detroit during training camp, the former No. 5 overall pick quickly moved ahead of Malcolm Rodriguez and appeared positioned to play a meaningful role alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

Things changed quickly after White struggled during the first half of Detroit’s 41-31 loss at Buffalo on Sept. 17. He spent the second half on the bench, and 10 days later he did not dress at all against New York.

Meanwhile, Campbell continues to talk about finding snaps for Nowaske, Rodriguez and rookie Jimmy Rolder. Barnes and Jack Campbell remain staples of the defense, leaving fewer opportunities available for everyone else.

“I mean, we’re going to use all those guys,” Campbell said. “And wherever we can spread the load, spread reps, as long as we trust them in the game, which we do or we wouldn’t put them out there.”

White is still listed on the Lions’ current depth chart, but Campbell’s comments provide a much better indication of where things actually stand. Detroit has found a linebacker combination it believes gives the team more flexibility, and White currently isn’t part of it.

White Isn’t Gone, But His Role Has Clearly Changed

It would be premature to say White’s time with the Lions is over. Campbell specifically pointed out that White remains with the team and possesses abilities that some of Detroit’s other linebackers don’t have.

That could matter later in the season because NFL depth charts rarely remain intact for long. Injuries, matchups and performance can change the equation quickly, and having an experienced linebacker available certainly isn’t a bad problem for Detroit to have.

But White’s status has unquestionably changed. A player who appeared headed toward a significant defensive role during training camp is now fighting simply to be active on game day.

For Nowaske, it’s another example of Campbell’s long-standing philosophy that players who earn opportunities will get them. Detroit has repeatedly rewarded players who force their way onto the field regardless of where they were drafted or what their résumé looked like before arriving in Allen Park.

For White, the message is just as clear. Past accomplishments aren’t going to get him back onto the field, and Campbell isn’t guaranteeing that another opportunity is coming anytime soon.

White is still here, as Campbell made sure to point out. Whether he is still dressing on Sundays is suddenly a very different question.