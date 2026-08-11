Devin White Has Dan Campbell Excited After Two Weeks

Dan Campbell remembers exactly what Devin White looked like when the linebacker was at his best in Tampa Bay.

Fast. Violent. Aggressive. A problem.

And after two weeks of watching White in Detroit Lions training camp, Campbell believes some of that player is showing up again.

“I like where he is,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “He looks like a different player than what we saw on tape from Vegas last year. He’s moving well. He’s thumping. He’s pretty smart. He still has that speed.”

That is a pretty interesting evaluation considering where White was coming from.

White Is Trying to Reclaim His Old Form

White’s 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders was productive on the stat sheet. He started all 17 games and recorded 174 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

The underlying grades were much less flattering.

PFF gave White a 40.7 overall defensive grade in 2025, ranking him 82nd among 88 qualified linebackers. His coverage grade was 36.1 and his run-defense grade came in at 47.0.

That helps explain Campbell’s wording.

Detroit did not sign White because it thought his Raiders tape was flawless. The Lions are betting there is still a more explosive version of him in there.

Campbell believes he is beginning to see it.

Campbell Remembers the Tampa Bay Version

Before White’s career became more uneven, he was one of the most disruptive linebackers in football.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2021 during his run with Tampa Bay.

Campbell saw that version of White up close while coaching in New Orleans.

“What I’m seeing right now is what I remember from Tampa Bay when I was in New Orleans. That was the guy. He was a headache.”

That might be the most eye-opening quote of the bunch.

Campbell is not merely saying White looks better than he did last year.

He is comparing what he is seeing in Allen Park to the player who once looked like one of the NFL’s most dangerous young linebackers.

Detroit’s Coaching Staff Is Trying to Unlock Him

Campbell also credited Detroit’s coaches for helping White get comfortable.

“Ham is doing a good job with him, and Shep is doing a good job with him. It’s pretty exciting right now. Let’s see where he is. He’s going to play in this preseason game, and we’ll see where he can take it. We like what we’ve seen through two weeks.”

That preseason work could be important.

Training camp is one thing. Live football is another.

White will get a chance to prove that the speed and physicality Campbell has noticed are more than practice flashes.

What Has Stood Out Most?

Campbell did not need a long answer.

“He’s thumping. He’s running. He’s finishing plays. It has been outstanding.”

That sounds exactly like the type of linebacker Detroit wants.

The Lions have built their defense around speed, physicality and effort. White has always had the athletic tools to fit that mold.

The question has been consistency.

If Detroit can get him playing fast without the breakdowns that have followed him in recent seasons, this signing could become much more interesting than it looked in early August.

Bottom Line

Devin White still has something to prove.

His 2025 tackle numbers were huge, but his efficiency and PFF grades told a different story. Detroit knew that when it brought him in.

What matters now is what Dan Campbell is seeing with his own eyes.

And right now, Campbell sees a linebacker who looks faster, more physical and much closer to the Tampa Bay version he remembers.

The preseason will give White his first real chance to show whether that revival is real.