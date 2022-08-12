Dan Campbell did not want Jared Goff to play against Falcons but Goff insisted

Leading up to Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell‘s plan was to give quarterback Jared Goff the night off.

But according to Campbell, Goff found out that the Lions’ entire offensive line was going to start the game and he went to Campbell’s office to tell his coach that he was going to play.

“We really didn’t intend on playing him,” Campbell said after the game. “I mean he was the one, he came to my office and said, ‘I wanna play,’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re not playing,’ and he said, ‘well if they’re playing then I’m playing,’ and I said, ‘ok, you’re playing.’

Goff not only played but he led the Lions’ starting offense down the field for a touchdown on their only drive of the game before Campbell put in the backups.

