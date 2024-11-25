fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Discusses 4 Injury Concerns Heading into Thanksgiving Day Game

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are coming off a 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts and looking to continue their strong season with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. However, with several key players dealing with injuries, the Lions' depth will be put to the test in a short week.

Dan Campbell

Injury Updates and Concerns

Head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the status of several players following the win over the Colts. The injury report for Thursday’s game remains unclear as Campbell acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding some players.

“Yeah, I mean, we'll see,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “So much of this – I'm not going to know, really, you know the four, obviously Kalif (Raymond) and David Montgomery. Deck (Taylor Decker) that was able to come back out, but then we pulled him again late – Carlton (Davis III). So, I don’t know. I feel okay about three of those guys. Kalif can be a little bit, a little bit more serious, but even with that, it doesn’t mean any of those guys will be ready for Thursday.”

While Campbell remains optimistic about the status of Decker, Davis, and Montgomery, he acknowledged that Raymond will likely be unavailable. “I just don’t know. So, yeah, but look, I don’t know Chicago’s deal yet. I don’t know what they’re dealing with, but I’m sure they’ve got injuries. Everybody’s got them, and the league doesn’t care. They make the schedule, and we play this and we roll, you know?”

Detroit Lions Injuries: Next Man Up Mentality

Despite the uncertainty with injuries, Campbell emphasized the importance of adapting to the circumstances and relying on the team’s depth. “So be it, man and that’s the way it rolls, and we’ll be ready. We’ll have our unit ready to go Thursday back home, Thanksgiving, division opponent, and we’ll be locked in and ready to roll.”

As the Lions prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears, their ability to handle the injuries and depth issues will be crucial to maintaining their impressive season and continuing their march toward the playoffs.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
