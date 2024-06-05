Dan Campbell Discusses Antoine Green’s Comeback Journey With Detroit Lions





Dan Campbell Believes Antoine Green Should Have a Bigger Role in 2024

The Detroit Lions are eagerly anticipating the return of wide receiver Antoine Green as he gears up for his sophomore season after overcoming injury setbacks that limited his rookie-year opportunities. Green, a seventh-round pick, exhibited growth under the Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson but faced constraints in on-field exposure toward the season’s pivotal moments.

Whispers of Growth Amidst Competition

The team harbors high hopes for Green, whom they see as a potential key player given his familiarity with the offensive playbook and his natural speed.

“We saw speed on the releases. He’s a smart football player, knew the offense. Really having high hopes came in early this camp,” Head Coach Dan Campbell shared his observation.

However, his continued progress was momentarily stalled by an injury during the Organized Team Activities (OTAs), leaving the full assessment of his development pending until he returns to regular training activities.

“He played a little bit at the end of the year, but those targets were going other places. But we saw significant growth,” Campbell expressed.

This year presents a crucial stage for Green to cement his position, potentially claiming the No. 3 receiver slot behind proven talents Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Stepping into the Competitive Arena

Projected to compete for more significant playtime, Green’s trajectory appears promising, with the coaching staff prepared to integrate him more actively into the lineup.

“He had a little bit of an injury last week, so we didn’t get to really see him. He’ll be back up doing a little bit of individual and stuff, so it’s hard to say. That progress is on hold because we weren’t able to get him out there last week. But certainly, we like the player and there’s enough – let’s see what happens in camp. He’s another guy, let him go compete,” elaborated Campbell.

This forthcoming NFL season will indeed serve as a critical litmus test for Green as he vies to translate his potential into consistent, impactful performances on the field amidst Detroit’s crowded and competitive receiving corps.



