Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Discusses Hendon Hooker Replacing Jared Goff If Need Be

By W.G. Brady
With the Detroit Lions cruising to a 10-1 record and Jared Goff performing at a high level, fans have confidence in the team's starting quarterback. However, as with any NFL season, the possibility of an injury to Goff always looms. In the event that Goff were to go down, the Lions have second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker as the backup.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been impressed with Hooker’s development since he joined the team and is comfortable with the idea of Hooker stepping in if needed. While Goff’s status as the starter is not in question, on Tuesday, Campbell acknowledged that Hooker has been progressing well in his role as the backup.

“He’s progressed,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “He’s progressed, which is — we’ve told him from day one, ‘We just need growth. We need you to grow every week.’ And we’ve given him opportunities in practice, good on good, to run our offense and, as much as we can, putting him under pressure, we’ve done that. And he’s progressed, that’s the best way to say it. Every guy grows at his own rate, and he’s growing.”

Campbell explained that if the time comes for Hooker to take the field, he would be ready. The Lions’ coaching staff has been preparing Hooker for moments like these by providing him opportunities to run the offense in practice, simulating game situations and pressure.

“If the time comes, he’s got to be ready to play. It doesn’t matter if he’s ready or not. He’ll go in there, and there’s things that he’s done well and those are things that we would call that I think he would have success with, and you would go from there,” Campbell said.

The head coach further clarified that Hooker’s growth is key, especially as he works on the nuances of the quarterback position, from commanding the offense to making the right play calls under pressure.

“Any growth is good with me,” Campbell said. “You just want to know that he’s getting better in all the little small areas of playing the quarterback position. You want it all, everybody wants it all, and it just doesn’t work that way.”

Campbell also emphasized the importance of Hooker’s confidence, both in himself and with his teammates. “You just want to know, you get in there, you command the offense, you get us in the right play. Everybody’s gonna look at you and know you know your you-know-what. You know your stuff and they can trust you. Now, is it gonna be perfect? No. It doesn’t need to be, because there’s a way we can play the game if it comes to that too. I do feel him growing, and that’s all you can ask for.”

While Lions fans hope that Goff stays healthy for the rest of the season, Campbell’s confidence in Hooker shows that the backup quarterback is prepared to step in if needed — with the support of his teammates and coaching staff behind him.

