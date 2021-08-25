Dan Campbell discusses legacy of Charlie Sanders, who would have been 75 today

Having once suited up for the team himself, new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is never one to shy away from discussing those who came before him.

Today would have been former Lions tight end Charlie Sanders’ 75th birthday

“Charlie was obviously around and he was always very much present,” Campbell said today. “Charlie was a good man and he was a difference maker – especially in that era, where the tight end position….he was one of those guys that was different than other guys who played tight end back in those days. He’s one of those who was rare.”

Sanders, who spent his entire career from 1968 to 1977 with the Lions, was chosen for the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team and voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.