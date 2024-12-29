fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Discusses Tough Decisions and Respect for Players After Roster Moves

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue their push toward the postseason, head coach Dan Campbell is faced with some of the toughest decisions in professional football: roster moves. Recently, Campbell discussed the challenge of releasing players, particularly linebacker Kwon Alexander, after signing them to help the team through a rough patch.

Dan Campbell

The Challenge of Roster Moves

“Yeah, it’s hard,” Campbell said, reflecting on the tough decisions that come with roster management in the NFL. “That’s the hard, cold, truth of this League and that’s the hard stuff because it’s what you just said. You’re relying on these guys to come in and help you and then you get some guys that get healthy and then you have to make a move.”

The Lions signed Alexander during a time when they needed depth at linebacker, and Campbell acknowledged the difficult balance between roster management and maintaining respect for the players who have given so much to the team.

A Player Like Kwon Alexander

Campbell expressed the utmost respect for Alexander, a veteran linebacker known for his hard work and no-nonsense attitude. “We just knew, of course, we would love to have him on the roster,” Campbell shared. “We just know what he’s about…he’s no different to me than Teddy Bridgewater offensively. He’s just a guy – he loves ball, he eats it, he sleeps it, he’s smart. He doesn’t bat an eye, he doesn’t complain, he just works.”

Despite having to let Alexander go, Campbell made it clear that he is open to bringing him back, possibly on the veteran squad. “I still think that we’re going to need him before this is all said and done, we’re going to need him again,” Campbell said.

Kwon Alexander

The Importance of Trust and Earning a Place

Campbell also spoke about the importance of trust in his roster decisions, citing players like wide receiver Tom Kennedy as examples of those who have earned their place on the team. “Those guys have earned our trust and deserve to be here in some capacity,” Campbell explained. “It’s not just charity, it’s because we trust him and we know that we’re going to need him at some point.”

Campbell emphasized that his coaching staff and roster are built on merit, where players earn their spots through hard work and consistent performance. “The guys that we do bring back and that have been here a long time, they’ve earned their keep,” Campbell noted.

As the Lions prepare for the postseason, Campbell's focus on respect, trust, and earning a place on the roster will continue to guide his tough decisions moving forward.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
