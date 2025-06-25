Dan Campbell Snubbed in NFL Coach Rankings

Dan Campbell has turned the Detroit Lions from NFL punchline to legitimate Super Bowl contender, but according to Pro Football Focus, he’s still just the ninth-best returning head coach in the league?

Come on. Ninth?

Let’s talk about why that ranking isn’t just wrong, it’s straight-up disrespectful.

TLDR

Dan Campbell is ranked 9th on PFF’s list of top returning head coaches.

on PFF’s list of top returning head coaches. He’s led Detroit to back-to-back division titles and a 15-2 season .

and a . Critics cite the loss of Johnson and Glenn, but Campbell’s leadership remains elite.

Ranking him behind Kyle Shanahan and others feels wildly off-base.

Expect Campbell and the Lions to prove people wrong, again, in 2025.

Dan Campbell Isn’t Just Changing Culture—He’s Changing History

When Campbell took over in 2021, he inherited a team that had forgotten how to win. Fast forward to today, and the Lions are back-to-back NFC North champions, fresh off a 15-2 season, and have won 35 of their last 44 regular-season games.

That’s elite territory. That’s Andy Reid, Sean McVay, Mike Tomlin type territory.

But while Reid, McVay, Tomlin, and even Sean Payton rightfully hold their spots near the top of PFF’s rankings, the inclusion of Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and Jim Harbaugh ahead of Campbell raises some serious questions.

Shanahan’s a great play-caller. No doubt. But if we’re talking about pure leadership, team-building, and getting the most out of your roster? Give me Dan Campbell ten times out of ten.

What PFF Got Right… and What They Missed

Credit where it’s due, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman acknowledges Campbell’s transformation of Detroit.

“He emphatically announced he would change the Detroit Lions’ culture. He’s done that and so much more.”

No argument there. He took a 4-19-1 record and turned it into one of the best 2-year stretches in franchise history. He’s revived Jared Goff’s career, built a powerhouse offensive line, and has a defense led by young stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph.

But Wasserman drops Campbell to ninth, citing the loss of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn as reasons for concern. While losing both guys hurts, let’s not forget the common denominator here: Dan Campbell built that staff. He empowered those coaches. He’s the glue.

Full PFF top 10 returning NFL head coaches entering 2025

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs Sean Payton, Denver Broncos Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Detroit’s Not Just Winning, They’re Dominating

This isn’t just a feel-good story anymore. The numbers back it up:

2nd in PFF offensive grade since Week 9 of 2022

since Week 9 of 2022 1st in total points scored in 2024 (564)

15-2 regular season record last year

Top-10 in both takeaways and rushing defense

The only thing missing is a Super Bowl ring, but if Campbell keeps this up, that’s not far off.

The Bottom Line

If this ranking does one thing, it’s fuel Dan Campbell’s fire. And when Dan Campbell is fired up, you know what happens next: kneecaps get bitten, opponents get bruised, and Detroit keeps climbing.

So go ahead and rank him ninth. Just don’t act surprised when he finishes first.