Dan Campbell divulges D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week 1

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, and in order to walk away with a victory, they will need all hands on deck.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the crew on 97.1 the Ticket and he revealed that both D’Andre Swift and DL Michael Brockers will be ready to go for Week 1.

This is obviously great news for the Lions as both Swift and Brockers have missed quite a bit of training camp as they have been nursing injuries.

Fantasy alert: Lions coach Dan Campbell said on @971theticketxyt this morning that RB D'Andre Swift (and DL Michael Brockers) will be ready to go Week 1. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 7, 2021