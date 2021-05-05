Dan Campbell divulges Detroit Lions base defense for 2021

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions cleaned house after a disastrous 2020 campaign and with a new coaching staff in place, there are a lot of questions about what the team will look like in 2021.

One of those questions is, what will the Lions base defense be moving forward.

Well, according to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the team will run a base 3-4 defense in 2021.

From Lions Wire:

“Just our base defense, you know, we’re going to run a 3-4 style defense.”

Campbell continued, noting the versatility of both Onwuzurike and third-round pick Alim McNeill.

“You can see Onwuzurike playing in a 4i or reduced down to a 3-technique and being able to two-gap at times, control defenders, hit the blocks but also take a side and get up the field as a pass rusher.”

Though Campbell says the Lions will run a base 3-4 defense, I do expect it to be multiple.