Dan Campbell Does Not Mince Words When Asked About Super Bowl

In an exclusive interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his candid thoughts on the difference between reaching a Super Bowl and winning one, revealing the deep passion and drive that fuels his ultimate goal.

Campbell, who has been to a Super Bowl as a player with the New York Giants in 2001, knows firsthand the difference between making it to the big game and walking away with a win. Reflecting on that experience, he didn’t mince words.

The Pain of Losing Super Bowl XXXV

Campbell didn’t hold back when describing his Super Bowl experience with the Giants, a painful 34-7 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. “Yeah, they’re two totally different things,” Campbell said, leaning in with intensity. “Because I’ve been to one with the Giants. I went (in 2001) and we got smacked by Baltimore.”

That loss, despite the grandeur of making it to the pinnacle of football, still lingers with Campbell. “People keep telling me, one day you’re gonna look back on that and be like, ‘Man, it was awesome. You got to play in a Super Bowl,’” Campbell continued. “I haven’t gotten there yet.”

The Ultimate Goal: Winning It All

For Campbell, the Super Bowl isn’t just about making the appearance; it’s about winning it. He made it clear that while reaching the big game is an accomplishment, it isn’t enough. “To me, you’re there to win it. That’s the ultimate prize,” Campbell emphasized. “So, no, the making it — you got to make it to win it, all right? But it’s all about winning this thing, man. Because otherwise, just for me, personally, you’re short of where you want to be.”

Dan Campbell’s Vision for the Lions

Campbell’s words highlight the unwavering focus he has for the Lions. His mindset is built on the idea of not just reaching the Super Bowl but making sure that when the team gets there, they have what it takes to finish the job.

This mentality has propelled the Lions to become one of the most exciting teams in the league, with a real chance to make a Super Bowl run. Under Campbell’s leadership, the Lions have been on the rise, and with their passionate and determined head coach at the helm, they’re set to chase after the ultimate football prize.

In a city starved for success, Campbell’s goal is clear: it’s not enough to just be there; the Lions need to win it all. That’s where the focus remains, as the team builds for the future with a leader who knows exactly what it takes to win a Super Bowl — and isn’t satisfied with anything less.