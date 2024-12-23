fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Does Not Mince Words When Asked About What He Said To Jameson Williams

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t hold back when it came to addressing Jameson Williams after a penalty early in the game against the Chicago Bears. Williams, who has been a standout player for the Lions, was assessed a 15-yard taunting penalty following a sideline incident after catching a pass on Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's Tough Love Approach

Dan Campbell, frustrated with the timing of the penalty, admitted that he needed to give his star receiver a bit of tough love. Speaking to 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell said, “Like anybody, he needed an ass-chewing.” The comment was made in the heat of the moment, but Campbell explained it was all part of keeping Williams focused and on track.

https://twitter.com/BradGalli/status/1870950649682137175?

“You just can’t give him a free ride,” Campbell said to reporters after the Lions' 34-17 victory. “He knew, so just get it out of the way and get back on the field. And, he was good. And, that’s what I love about him. He doesn’t get bent out of shape, he just got it. He goes back in, and it doesn’t affect the way he plays the rest of the game.”

Dan Campbell Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams Bounces Back Strong

Campbell’s reaction highlights his leadership style—he holds his players accountable while also giving them room to bounce back. Williams, to his credit, took the coach's words in stride and did exactly that. His ability to stay level-headed and focus on the game after the penalty shows his maturity as a player. Campbell expressed his appreciation for Williams’ resilience, saying, “It was great. I really love where he’s at right now, I do.”

The incident didn’t seem to affect Williams’ performance, as he continued to make key plays throughout the game. His ability to respond positively to Campbell’s tough approach is a testament to the growing confidence within the Lions' roster as they push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With a head coach like Campbell, players like Williams know that while tough love is part of the process, it only serves to make them better in the long run.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
