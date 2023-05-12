When the Detroit Lions selected LB Jack Campbell out of the University of Iowa with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1st Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, many people started to wonder if somebody had kidnapped Lions GM, Brad Holmes. But when you listen to Holmes, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell talk about their newest linebacker, it is pretty clear that they believe they got a stud.

Dan Campbell does not mince words when talking about LB Jack Campbell

On Friday, the Lions' head coach joined the crew on Good Morning Football (GMFB), and he made it very clear that the team has some pretty high expectations for (Jack) Campbell. In fact, said the rookie should start right out of the gates.

“He's one of the few linebackers we thought who could get it pretty quickly,” Campbell said.

Bottom Line: High expectations for high draft picks

It should come as no surprise to anyone that (Dan) Campbell believes that (Jack) Campbell will make an immediate impact on the Lions. When a player is selected in the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, unless he is a quarterback, there is an expectation that said player will make a big contribution during his rookie season. That is exactly what the Lions expect out of Campbell.