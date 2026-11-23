The Detroit Lions have won six straight games, improved to 8-2, and suddenly find themselves preparing for one of the biggest Thanksgiving Day matchups in franchise history. And if you think head coach Dan Campbell isn’t fired up about what’s coming, think again.

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Following Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Campbell was asked about Detroit’s upcoming showdown with the Chicago Bears. His response was vintage Campbell, and it perfectly captured what Thursday’s game means.

“This is the good stuff. This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies,” Campbell said, according to The Athletic’s postgame coverage, republished by NFL.com.

That’s right. The tinglies.

And considering what’s at stake when Detroit welcomes former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson back to Ford Field, it’s easy to understand why Campbell is so excited.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with quarterback Jared Goff (16) during warmup ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Is Ready for Thanksgiving Showdown

Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, but the Lions found a way to get the job done. Jared Goff threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit’s defense continued finding ways to make plays despite missing key contributors.

Following the win, Campbell wasn’t interested in spending much time celebrating the team’s latest accomplishment.

When asked whether he would get an opportunity to enjoy Sunday’s victory, Campbell delivered a short response.

“No, we won’t. We’re on the next one. Let’s go.”

That message, documented in Campbell’s full postgame press conference transcript, shouldn’t surprise anybody who has followed Detroit during his tenure. Campbell has consistently emphasized staying focused on the next opponent, regardless of how impressive the previous victory might have been.

And the next opponent happens to be a pretty big one.

Lions vs. Bears Has Massive NFC North Implications

Both Detroit and Chicago enter Thanksgiving with identical 8-2 records, making Thursday’s matchup one of the most anticipated games of the NFL season. The winner will take an important step toward claiming the NFC North championship.

Adding even more intrigue is the return of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who previously served as Campbell’s offensive coordinator in Detroit. Johnson helped build one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses before leaving to take over Chicago.

The Lions have already known about this Thanksgiving reunion since May, but the stakes are considerably higher than anyone could have guaranteed when the schedule was released.

Campbell’s team has been on an absolute tear since its 2-2 start, winning six consecutive games despite dealing with significant injuries. Detroit’s ability to keep winning has become a major talking point, especially after Campbell’s recent championship message following Sunday’s victory.

Now comes another opportunity to prove the Lions belong among the NFC’s elite.

What Thursday Means for Dan Campbell and the Lions

Detroit and Chicago will kick off Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with a national audience watching two legitimate contenders battle for divisional supremacy.

And something tells me Ford Field is going to be just a little louder than usual.

Campbell clearly understands the magnitude of the moment, and his excitement is impossible to miss. Thursday isn’t simply another Thanksgiving football game in Detroit.

It’s the Lions against the Bears, Dan Campbell against Ben Johnson, and first place in the NFC North hanging in the balance.

Yeah, that should give Lions fans the tinglies, too.