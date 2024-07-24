Dan Campbell Emphasizes Work Ethic Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl Quest

Dan Campbell: “We Live Off Work,” Not Reputation

As the Detroit Lions kick off training camp with a focus on their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, head coach Dan Campbell emphasizes the team’s commitment to hard work over reputation.

Commitment to Hard Work

The Lions, coming off a season that saw them reach the NFC Championship game, are intent on avoiding complacency. Campbell delivered a clear message to the team as veterans reported for camp: “It’s all about the work. We don’t live off of reputation, we live off of work,” said Campbell via Sports Illustrated.

Acclimation and Contact Practices

Detroit’s initial four practices are designated as acclimation sessions without pads. The team will don pads on July 29, marking the beginning of contact practices crucial for roster evaluations. “It’s about working guys in this week and, let’s get them the reps and spread the load and get their legs under them,” Dan Campbell explained.

Dan Campbell on Coaching Staff Continuity

The continuity within the coaching staff, including key assistants like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, has been instrumental in the team’s progress. Campbell noted that both his and his staff’s growing experience is a significant asset, stating, “Your staff makes you a lot better, and they’re the reason I’m even in this position and we’re having success. We make each other better.”

As the Lions progress through training camp, the focus on hard work and preparation will be key in building towards their Super Bowl aspirations.