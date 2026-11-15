The Detroit Lions picked up another impressive victory Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 35-10 in Munich, Germany, but head coach Dan Campbell had something much more important to discuss following the game.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Campbell provided an encouraging update on injured linebacker Jack Campbell, revealing that he spoke with the All-Pro defender before the team departed for Germany.

And based on what Detroit’s head coach had to say, Jack continues making progress in his recovery from the frightening neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Shares Encouraging News About Jack Campbell

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Campbell said he reached out to Jack before the Lions made their overseas trip, and the conversation was a positive one.

“He’s in good spirits. He continues to get better every day,” Campbell said. “I did not get into details of this trip. I just wanted him to know that still thinking about you, just stay the course. That was really it.”

Those words should provide another reason for optimism for Lions fans who have been closely following Jack’s recovery.

The linebacker suffered a serious neck injury during Detroit’s Nov. 1 victory over Minnesota, requiring medical personnel to immobilize him before transporting him to a local hospital.

Fortunately, the updates since that frightening afternoon have been encouraging.

On Nov. 4, Jack released a statement about his recovery, revealing that he had regained full movement in his lower body and was continuing to make progress with his upper-body movement.

The Lions previously shared encouraging news about his condition, and Sunday’s comments from Dan Campbell suggest that progress has continued.

Jack Campbell Remains a Huge Part of Lions Family

Despite being unable to travel with his teammates, Jack remains very much a part of the Lions organization.

Earlier Sunday, a group of Detroit fans in Munich displayed a special banner featuring the injured linebacker with the German words “Wir lieben dich,” meaning “We love you.”

General manager Brad Holmes even stopped to acknowledge the touching tribute, thanking the fans for showing their support.

The Lions have also made it clear that Jack’s recovery is about much more than getting him back on the football field. As the team’s official website previously reported, Detroit adopted a “Play Like 46” mentality following his injury, using their defensive captain as motivation.

While no official timetable has been announced for Jack’s return to football, the fact that he continues improving is far more important than anything happening on the field.

And for Dan Campbell, Sunday’s message was simple.

The Lions haven’t forgotten about Jack Campbell, and they want him to keep focusing on getting better.