Dan Campbell Makes Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Decision After Breakout Game vs. Jets

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. waited a long time for his opportunity.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Apparently, he won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next one.

Following the Detroit Lions’ 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that Rakestraw’s impressive performance earned the young cornerback something significant moving forward.

More playing time.

“Rakestraw, I thought, showed up,” Campbell said Monday. “He’s going to get some more opportunities here.”

For a Lions secondary still searching for answers three games into the season, that could be an important development.

Rakestraw played 23 defensive snaps against New York after being a healthy scratch for Detroit’s first two games. He was targeted four times and allowed just one reception for six yards while also recording a pass breakup.

More importantly, he did much of his work while dealing with Jets star Garrett Wilson.

Not a bad way to announce your arrival.

Dan Campbell Saw Enough From Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Campbell didn’t sound like a coach handing out empty praise after watching the film.

He saw a cornerback who earned another chance.

“I thought he showed up, and that was promising,” Campbell said.

Campbell later expanded on what he saw from Detroit’s 2024 second-round pick.

“I think Rake’s got a chance, man,” Campbell said. “He’s got the ability. He wants to do it right, he works at it. I think the more opportunities he gets, the better he’ll get. He’s got some cover ability, now. He’s got some stickiness to him.

“That was promising. That was promising yesterday.”

That’s significant for a player who entered Sunday’s game with only 46 career defensive snaps since the Lions selected him No. 61 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Injuries repeatedly interrupted Rakestraw’s first two seasons. Even when healthy, consistent opportunities were difficult to find.

Sunday was different.

Rakestraw was finally given a meaningful role, and afterward he made the powerful admission that the performance provided confirmation that he can play in the NFL.

Campbell apparently reached a similar conclusion.

Lions Have a Plan for Rakestraw

There is another important piece to Campbell’s decision.

When asked whether Rakestraw could see additional work in the slot, Campbell indicated that his increased opportunities would primarily come at outside cornerback.

That potentially allows Detroit to continue using Roger McCreary inside when the Lions go to nickel personnel.

Against New York, Rakestraw was part of a significant reshuffling in Detroit’s secondary. D.J. Reed played 61 snaps, McCreary played 30, Rakestraw played 23 and Rock Ya-Sin saw only 10.

The results weren’t perfect.

Geno Smith completed 31 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, while Wilson finished with 10 receptions for 107 yards and a score. Detroit ultimately needed Chuck Clark’s game-sealing strip-sack to survive New York’s final possession.

Campbell nevertheless saw improvement in the coverage structure.

“Coverage was better,” Campbell said. “We were stickier, but we lost a lot of one-on-ones. That’s the next step. Now we’re in phase. That’s good. Now we have to win some of those. That’s a step in the right direction. We can grow from there.”

Rakestraw may now get an opportunity to become part of that growth.

Rakestraw Has Earned His Next Chance

One game doesn’t solve Detroit’s problems at cornerback.

It also doesn’t erase two frustrating seasons for Rakestraw.

But there is a difference between hoping a former second-round pick eventually develops and actually seeing him hold up against one of the NFL’s better receivers.

Detroit finally got the latter Sunday.

Rakestraw’s performance against Wilson was particularly encouraging considering he had barely played meaningful defensive football since entering the NFL. His ability to stay attached in coverage was noticeable, including a first-quarter pass breakup in which he knocked the ball away from Wilson along the sideline.

Rakestraw wasn’t satisfied afterward, either. He was still bothered by the lone completion he surrendered, a third-down conversion to Wilson.

That performance has now earned him another opportunity.

For a Lions defense that has already undergone significant changes through three weeks, Campbell isn’t declaring Rakestraw the answer at cornerback.

He’s doing something more meaningful.

He’s putting him back on the field to find out.

And after what Rakestraw showed against the Jets, he earned it.