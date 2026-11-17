Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has never been one to sugarcoat things, and his latest comments about the team’s growing injury problems are another perfect example. With the Lions dealing with several significant injuries, including the season-ending loss of Aidan Hutchinson, Campbell was asked about the temptation to wonder what could have been with a healthy roster.

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His response was vintage Dan Campbell, complete with a few words you probably wouldn’t hear from most NFL head coaches. And it made one thing perfectly clear: He’s not interested in making excuses.

Dan Campbell Refuses to Dwell on Lions Injuries

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Campbell made it clear that constantly thinking about how good the Lions could be without injuries is a dangerous road to travel.

Campbell said dwelling on those what-if scenarios is how “you just become a miserable piece of shit.”

“I think there’s times where if you’re not careful, you lay in bed at night, and you start thinking about the what-ifs,” Campbell said. “And at some point, you just become a miserable piece of shit. And I’m not gonna do it, man.”

“We’re not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? Yeah, it sure did in the moment. It’s time to move on. We have to. And, what has happened with Jack Campbell and with Hutch now, will not be in vain. We can’t allow it to. They got us to this point. And so, what are we gonna do about it?”

Dan Campbell was asked about all the injuries on defense over the years. His response was an all-timer, even for him.



"I think there's times where if you're not careful, you lay in bed at night, and you start thinking about the what-ifs. And at some point, you just become a… pic.twitter.com/wOYcsl4JGp Related coverage Dan Campbell Delivers Encouraging Jack Campbell Injury Update Following Lions Win Read more → — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 17, 2026

It’s hard to imagine a more Campbell-like response to what has become one of Detroit’s biggest challenges. Rather than spending time thinking about the players he doesn’t have, the Lions coach is focused on making the most of the players who are available.

Lions Must Keep Moving Forward Without Key Players

The Lions have certainly dealt with their share of adversity this season, particularly on defense. Hutchinson’s torn ACL against the New England Patriots was the latest major setback for a team that has already been forced to adjust to several important absences.

Campbell recently expressed his frustration over Hutchinson’s injury, calling it a “gut punch” while expressing confidence that his star defensive end will eventually return stronger. Detroit has also been without linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a serious neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1.

Despite those setbacks, the Lions are 7-2 following their 35-10 victory over New England in Germany. Detroit’s defense has even continued producing impressive performances while dealing with injuries.

Tampa Bay Comes to Ford Field Next

The Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 22, and Campbell knows his team cannot afford to spend the week worrying about what might have been. His message is simple: The injuries are unfortunate, but nobody is going to feel sorry for Detroit.

And based on his latest comments, Campbell isn’t about to start feeling sorry for himself, either.